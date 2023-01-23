Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter, Riley Keough, Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With Her Mom

Riley Keough, the oldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is mourning the loss of her mother, who passed away after a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Jan. 12. The actress, whom Presley welcomed in May 1989 with first husband Danny Keough, hasn't spoken on social media in the midst of her mother's passing, but she posted a simple tribute to her mom in the form of a throwback photo on Jan. 20.

The photo shared by Keough shows her as a child, looking up at her mother as her mother smiles down on her. Keough appears to holding a bouquet of flowers and the photo is in black and white. Keough shared a simple heart emoji in the caption, expressing her never-ending love for her late mother.

The comments on the post were filled with condolences and expressions of love. Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Taylor Lautner were among the celebrities who commented on the post.

Keough was present at her mother's public memorial, which occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the family's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn. The 33-year-old did not speak at the event, but her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, shared a statement she wrote titled "A Letter to My Mama." In the letter, Keough detailed sweet memories she has of her mother from her childhood, and she also thanked her mother for passing down her spirited characteristics.

"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," Peterson read on Keough's behalf. "I'm a product of your heart."

Presley was laid to rest at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died from suicide in 2020. She is also buried near her father, Elvis Presley, as well as her grandparents. She leaves behind Riley and 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

