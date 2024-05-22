Graceland made headlines this week when an investment lender detailed its plans to foreclose and sale the property to the highest bidder. The Presley family have struck back, saying it's just a big case of fraud. They filed a lawsuit against the lender to stop the sell. Well, it turns out the lending firm may not actually exist.

According to Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough, the investment lender is as fake as the Deed of Trust they're trying to use to take the property. Keough said, "The note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable."

"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough continued. The court granted a temporary restraining order.

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," Keough's complaint also stated. Graceland Drama Heats Up So let's examine! Action News 5 investigated into Naussany Investments and Private Lendors LLC. I also attempted to track down its website. However, a search of the internet turns up nothing for the lending firm. There's a lot of people writing about Naussany Investments, but digitally, Naussany Investments doesn't appear to exist. No social media, no website, no nothing. Likewise, the address listed for the firm is for a U.S. post office in Jacksonville, Florida. There's another P.O. box address in Missouri. Likewise, the Shelby County Register of Deeds office has no evidence of a deed on file for Graceland for Naussany Investments. The firm also appears not to have filed any paperwork for the foreclosure. Kurt Naussany is named as a defendant as well. However, he's apparently out of the country and got vocal about suing Keough, media, and another man named Gregory Naussaney. Meanwhile, Gregory Naussany told the Associated Press, "The attorneys can make comment!" No attorney is listed for the firm.

All of this is quite strange.