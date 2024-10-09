Lisa Marie Presley's Book Reveals Shocking Fact About Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown reveals a quite a lot of intimate details. It includes some harrowing recounts of her drug addiction, her darkest feelings, among other things. One of the eye grabbing stories revolves around her relationship with the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

They get together romantically in 1994 after initially meeting when they were much younger. At the time, Lisa still remains married to her first husband Danny Keough. However, things shift when Michael reveals his true feelings for Elvis' daughter on a trip to Las Vegas. "Michael said,' I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,'" Presley writes. "I didn't say anything immediately, but then I said, 'I'm really flattered, I can't even talk.' By then, I felt I was in love with him too."

Lisa Marie Presley Says Michael Jackson Was Still a Virgin at 35 Years Old When They Became a Couple

However, upon the inception of their romantic relationship, Lisa Marie Presley learns that Michael Jackson, despite his massive pop stardom, was still a virgin. This puts a lot of pressure on her because Presley didn't want to make him uncomfortable. "I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

Lisa and Michael tie the knot themselves almost immediately in May 1994. However, the pair don't last very long. They only make it a little over two years as a married couple.

This all comes to light because of Lisa Marie Presley's daughter and actress Riley Keough. She ends up completing the memoir for her mother when she passes away via old tapes of her memories. Ultimately, the goal was to look past the headlines of the past and get a true look into who Lisa Marie Presley was. "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was. To turn her into a three-dimensional human being," Riley tells PEOPLE Magazine. "The best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."