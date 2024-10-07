Lisa Marie Presley Would Get Drunk And Cry While Listening To Elvis Music, According To Daughter

No matter the age, it's impossible to get over the death of a parent. Lisa Marie Presley lost her father Elvis early in life, and it's a trauma that she carried into adulthood.

Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss both her late mother and grandfather. Riley says that her mother sensed something was off with Elvis prior to his death.

"The morning of Elvis' death, your mother woke up and knew instinctively that something was off," Winfrey said. "You want to tell us about that? She's 9 years old, and most of us remember when we were 9 years old."

"Yeah, definitely," Keough replied. "I think this is the first time she's ever talked in detail about his death in the book. She said goodnight to him, and I think she knew saying 'goodnight' — like, she had some kind of a sense."

"I think she had a sense many times that he wasn't OK," Keough added. "She would tell me that sometimes she would find him in his bathroom looking kind of out of it or holding onto the railing to stand up straight."

Keough revealed that Lisa Marie used to write letters about her father. She said that she hoped that Elvis didn't die.

"And she used to write these letters when she was little — that we have — kind of saying, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die,'" she said. "So there was kind of a sense there."

Lisa Marie Would Listen To Elvis Music And Cry

Keough said, "But upstairs was only her and her dad. I think she got a lot of intimate time up there with him. No one else was up there."

Winfrey mentioned that Keough would find Lisa Marie crying.

"You would sometimes find her sitting and listening to her dad's songs and reading and crying," Winfrey said.

"Yeah, I think her grief was very like — I don't think she knew how to process it, and it was a very private thing for her," Keough said. "She would listen to his music alone if she was drunk and cry."

"Did you come upon her many times or several times in that state?" Winfrey asked.

"Yes," Keough told the talk show host. "I would walk into her room, and she had like, speakers, because this was, you know, back in the day. And she would kind of be sitting on the floor crying, and she'd listen to her dad's music."