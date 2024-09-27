Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She Was Always Worried About Elvis Dying

Lisa Marie Presley sounds like she was a very precocious and caring little girl. She was just nine years old when her dad, Elvis Presley, died suddenly in 1977 at age 42 at his Graceland mansion.

As she reveals in her posthumous memoir per People, From Here To The Great Unknown, "I was always worried about my dad dying. Sometimes I'd see him and he was out of it. Sometimes I would find him passed out. I wrote a poem with the line, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die.'"

How excruciating to read that from a child about her beloved father!

This revelation comes from the book that Lisa Marie was not yet done writing at the time of her death in 2023 at age 54. Her daughter, Riley Keough, worked on the volume using audiotapes that her mom had made. The candid memoir is slated to hit bookstore shelves on October 8.

It is heartbreakingly evident that Lisa Marie dearly loved her daddy. What else do we learn about her in her memoir? Let's find out!

Lisa Marie Presley Was Thrilled To Attend Elvis' Concerts

It Was A Big Treat For Her As A Youngster

Lisa Marie was delighted to be a part of the audience at Elvis' shows. She reveled in the attention she got and the feeling of intense excitement that pervaded these unforgettable occasions.

"Going to his shows was my favorite thing in the world. I was so proud of him. He would take me by the hand and bring me out onstage, then get walked to wherever his place was on the stage, and I would be taken from him and brought to wherever I was going to be sitting in the audience. Usually with [Elvis' father] Vernon."

Elvis Would Sing Lisa Marie's Favorite Songs

Being at his performances was always apparently a very special treat for Lisa Marie Presley. Reading her poignant words today, she was obviously highly perceptive and keenly aware of the magic her father exuded.

"The electricity of those shows. There's nothing I've felt that's been even close to that feeling, ever. Electrifying is such a generic word, but it really is what it felt like. I loved watching him perform. I had certain songs that I liked — 'Hurt,' and 'How Great Thou Art.' I would ask him to sing those songs for me and he would always say yes."

Riley Keough Describes The Close Bond Between Her Father - Lisa Marie's Ex, Danny Keough - And Her Mom

They Had An Amazing And Enduring Relationship

In an interview, Riley Keough reportedly told People, "My father was always my mom's greatest protector and best friend. I think their relationship was incredibly unique, and I'm so grateful to have been a witness to the unconditional love they had for one another."