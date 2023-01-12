Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. TMZ reported that EMTs arrived at Presley's home in Calabasas, California, where they performed CPR on Presley before she was taken to the hospital. The outlet reported that paramedics were able to regain a pulse. Presley's current condition is not known.

The news comes just days after the 54-year old attended the 80th Golden Globes to celebrated the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, which celebrated the life and legacy of Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie was in attendance with her mother, Priscilla Presley.

Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the film, took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in the drama category. Butler thanked both Lisa Marie and Priscilla during his speech.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Butler said. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Lisa Marie, along with the rest of the Presley family, has praised Butler's portrayal of the King.

"I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," Lisa Marie told Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

Lisa Marie Presley has four children: Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough with ex husband Danny Keough and twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex Michael Lockwood. Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.