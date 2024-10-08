Lisa Marie Presley Reveals In Newly-Released Posthumous Memoir That She Took 80 Pills A Day

We know that Elvis Presley allegedly took copious amounts of pills. Now, in a sad and ironic development, his late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has revealed in her newly-published, posthumous memoir that she also took enormous quantities of pills, per popculture.com. Her opioid habit was apparently out of control at its worst juncture.

Lisa Marie died in 2023 at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction after bariatric surgery. Her book, titled From Here to the Great Unknown, was finished by her daughter, Riley Keough, 35.

What Was Happening To Lisa Marie Presley That Made Her Spiral Into Addiction?

She Is Painfully Candid About The Severity Of Her Addiction

Lisa Marie wrote that, "[The addiction she had] escalated to 80 pills a day. It took more and more to get high, and I honestly don't know when your body decides it can't deal with it anymore. But it does decide at some point."

She explained in the book that her substance abuse was initially "recreational" but eventually, "it wasn't."

Lisa Marie noted that, "I just wanted to check out. It was too painful to be sober."

She Allegedly Got Hooked After The Birth Of Her Twin Daughters In 2008

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter from her first marriage to Danny Keough, wrote that her mom became addicted to prescription painkillers after the c-section birth of her twin girls, Harper and Finley, in 2008. (Their dad is Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.) She "progressed to taking them to sleep," according to Riley.

Lisa Marie Was Reportedly Ashamed Of The Addiction Problem She Had

Riley Keough Believes That Her Mom, Lisa Marie, Experienced 'Shame' About Her Situation

It seems like Lisa Marie kept her problem well hidden, even from those closest to her. It was "a surprise to the family," per the outlet. She was even supposedly reluctant to take a Tylenol or an Advil. Lisa Marie was evidently ashamed of being an addict with four kids - Riley, her brother, Benjamin, who took his own life at age 27 in 2020, and her twin girls.

Lisa Marie's death at a young age is yet another tragic chapter in the Presley family saga.