Lisa Marie Presley Revealed That Her Father Elvis Made Her Teachers Nervous

In a posthumous memoir, Lisa Marie Presley reflected on her father Elvis Presley and the impact that he made everywhere he went. For instance, he left his teachers starstruck during a parent-teacher conference.

Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough completed her mother's memoir after she passed away in 2023. Titled From Here to the Great Unknown, Keough completed the memoir using tapes that Lisa Marie left behind.

"In Los Angeles I went to school at John Thomas Dye, up in the hills of Bel Air," the memoir said, according to an excerpt published by People magazine. "I still sometimes drive by it just to remember the day my dad came to a parent-teacher conference."

She also said her teachers were nervous.

"I knew he was coming, and I couldn't wait. I could feel the teachers' nervousness and excitement, too," the memoir stated. "My little student friends were so excited that I got even more excited - everybody was just running around crazy.

Lisa Marie On Elvis

Lisa Marie remembered in vivid detail the moment that Elvis showed up. He wore a low-key but still outlandish outfit to the school.

"Then my dad showed up. He got out of the car, and he had on a respectable outfit - black pants and some kind of blouse - but he was also wearing a big, majestic belt with buckles and jewels and chains, as well as sunglasses," the book revealed. "He was smoking a cigar. I met him at the car, and I walked up the walkway with him, and I just remember that feeling of walking next to him, holding his hand."

The memoir has been a difficult undertaking for Keough. She listened to her mother on the tape and tried to keep the memoir true to her mother's words.

"Wherever possible, I wrote it exactly as she said it," Keough said. "In other cases, I've edited my mother's words for clarity or to get at what I know was the root of what she was trying to convey. What mattered most to me was feeling like the end result sounded like her, that I could instantly recognize her in the pages, and I can."