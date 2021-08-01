Lisa Marie Presley + Nicolas Cage: Inside Their Whirlwind Romance

Hollywood celebrities are known for multiple marriages, some of which are quite short, so it's hard to keep track of them all, but one interesting couple from the early 2000s is hard to forget. That couple was Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, and award-winning actor Nicolas Cage. Cage and Presley, whom some may label as an unlikely couple, met for the first time in 2000 at a birthday party for Ramones guitarist, Johnny Ramones. The two reportedly had an instant connection and began dating publicly in 2001. Cage came right out of his marriage with actress Patricia Arquette, whom he divorced in 2001, and into the relationship. Presley, who had been previously married to musician Danny Keough and Michael Jackson, reportedly broke off her engagement with Hawaii musician John Oszajca upon meeting Cage.

At the beginning of their relationship, their love for one another was clear, with Cage telling Jay Leno, "She is a very honest person and I admire that quality." They were married on August 10, 2002, but unfortunately, things started to unravel soon after. The couple filed for divorce 107 days later in November 2002, so what led to the demise of their relationship?

In a 2003 interview with CNN's Larry King Live, Lisa Marie Presley stated that their similar personalities might have been a reason that their relationship did not last.

"It looked attractive like I could be equal. Similar situations, similar backgrounds," she said.

"So we connected, we had a great connection," she continued. "We were both a bit - we're sort of these gypsy spirited, you know, tyrannical pirates."

These similarities soon proved to be detrimental to their relationship, however, as Presley explains, "And one pirate marries another they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to."

"It was kind of one of those things where you marry someone hoping - I mean we'd already had - we'd been together for two years before we got married, so - it was one of those things where you're marrying hoping that you're going to either stabilize it or it's going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic.

"So it kind of did the latter, that's all," she added.

Read More: Elvis Presley: Meet The King of Rock and Roll's Four Grandchildren

Another alleged issue between the daughter of Elvis Presley and Cage was the actor's interest in "The King," and the media's labeling of him as an Elvis superfan. Cage used Elvis as inspiration for his character in the 1990 film, Wild at Heart. ????

"He got annoyed, you know, and I got annoyed," she said. "I was like how can they -- they [the media] have to make it something."

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage were officially divorced on May 16, 2004, their whirlwind marriage coming to an end. Cage went on to marry Alice Kim in July 2004 and stayed married to her until January 2016. Cage and Kim had one child named Kal-El together. The actor got married for the fourth time to Erika Koike in 2019, but they filed for an annulment only four days later and were divorced in June 2019. Cage married his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, in February 2021. In addition to his son with Alice Kim, Cage had a son named Weston Coppola with his first wife, Christina Fulton.

Presley, on the other hand, went on to marry musician Michael Lockwood in 2006 and welcomed twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, in 2008. Presley filed for divorced from Lockwood in 2016 and the divorce was finalized in 2021. Presley also had two children, Benjamin Keough and Riley Keough, with first husband Danny Keough.

Related Videos