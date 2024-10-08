Lisa Marie Presley Kept Body Of Her Son In Her Home For Two Months, According To Daughter

Lisa Marie Presley suffered great personal tragedy throughout her life including the loss of her son Benjamin Keough at a young age. The celebrity was reportedly so heartbroken over his death that she kept his body in her home for two months after he died.

The revelation comes from Lisa Marie's post-humous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown. According to the book, Presley tried to fight to stay alive for both her daughter Riley and twin daughters Harper and Finely. She said she also struggled to decide where to bury him. She was torn between Hawaii or at Graceland.

"My house has a separate casitas bedroom and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months. There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately," Lisa Marie writes. "I found a very empathetic funeral home owner ... She said, 'We'll bring Ben Ben to you.'

Lisa Marie kept the room at 55 degrees to preserve her son's body. She said that she "got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there."

Ultimately, Lisa Marie decided to get tattoos that matched his. The tattoo artist showed up to her house. Presley didn't have any photos of Ben's tattoos so she showed the artist his corpse.

Lisa Marie Presley Struggled

Presley's daughter Riley wrote, "Lisa Marie Presley had just asked this poor man to look at the body of her dead son, which happened to be right next to us in the casitas. I've had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five."

Presley knew that she was acting odd. "I think it would scare the living f-king piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me," she writes.

Riley said that her mother recognized it was time to let Ben go.

She wrote, "Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying 'This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the f-k!"

Eventually, they decided to have a funeral in Malibu and bury Ben at Graceland. Riley said that her brother struggled with mental health.

"We found a text sent to my mom a couple of weeks before he died that read, 'I think something's wrong with me mentally or something like that. I think I have a mental health issue,'" Riley writes. "It's heartbreaking to me that he only realized he might need help just two weeks before he killed himself."