‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Richie Opens Up About Carrie Underwood Joining Show

Carrie Underwood is the new judge on American Idol, replacing Katy Perry. Fans of the show buzz about what Underwood, who won Idol in 2005, will bring to the task. One of her Idol colleagues, longtime judge Lionel Richie, offers a few words of friendly advice to the "Before He Cheats" singer. Underwood's dazzling, unqualified superstardom since her days nearly 20 years ago as an aspiring Idol contestant wows music lovers.

'Idol' Judge Lionel Richie Thinks Carrie Underwood Must Not Try To Emulate Katy Perry

Underwood Should Just Be Herself

Speaking to Fox News Digital via foxnews.com, Richie emphasizes Katy Perry's uniqueness. She has a wonderful quirkiness that can't be mirrored. He says, "There's only one Katy... let me just make that statement clear."

He continues, "I want Carrie to come in and find her person out there, her person. I'm very happy they got Carrie, because... we want someone who is going to bring their light to the table."

Richie thinks Underwood is "the perfect fit," adding, "Carrie understands this better than anyone. She came from here. This is where she started... So, we welcome her... Her addition to this show is going to be amazing."

"She knows exactly what this navigation is all about... She'll be able to mentor all the way through and even to the point of the winners."

Carrie Underwood's Career Is Filled With Impressive Milestones

Underwood Occupies The Top Of The Music World Heap

Being an American Idol judge is another in a long line of successes for Carrie Underwood. According to the bio on her website, her first album, Some Hearts, was a huge smash, going nine times platinum. Underwood has 28 chart-topping singles to her credit and sold over 85 million albums globally.

She's in the Grand Ole Opry. Eight Grammys grace Underwood's mantel, along with a host of other prestigious honors signifying her position atop the entertainment world. Underwood has seven Country Music Association awards and 16 Academy of Country Music awards, just to name a few accolades she garnered over the years.

Since 2010, Underwood has been married to former pro hockey player Mike Fisher. They have two young sons.