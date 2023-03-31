When faced with life's uncertainties, some people may fold -- but Lindsay Ell takes it all with stride. The 34-year-old singer has been on a journey of transformation lately, both in her personal life and career, and she's feeling better than ever.

Ell ushered in these changes by turning a new page in her music career last week with the release of her latest song, "Sweet Spot." The buoyant tune was co-written by the singer along with Peter Groenwald and Mark Campbell, and it features a unique sonic mix with flecks of both pop and rock elements. Upon first listen, the lyrics of the song seem to depict the story of a couple who simply "click" in their relationship, but there is a deeper message under the surface.

"I wanted to write a song about finding this point in your life where you can really look at what you've been through -- the highs, the lows, the good times, the challenging times -- and come to this happy meeting spot in your brain," she tells Wide Open Country in an exclusive interview. "I really think that all of us can find the sweet spot in our lives with the right amount of gratitude and perspective."

"So baby, don't stop givin' it everything that we got / No such thing as only one shot / We hit high and low and we found the sweet spot," she sings in the chorus.

The song, which developed from a simple title Ell once wrote in her phone, isn't just a fictional story dreamt up by the writers. It's the story Ell has been living in her own life as of late.

"I truly do feel in a sweet spot right now, which is kind of crazy because the past few months have been a little wild and a lot is going on even personally and in my career," she says. "And yet, I think that's a magical time."

The journey to the Ell's own personal "sweet spot" hasn't happened overnight. The singer has endured her fair share of bittersweet life events, the most recent of which was parting ways with her record label of 11 years. Ell says that although she and the label celebrated "wonderful wins" throughout the years, there came a point when the partnership simply wasn't right.

"When we're in a scenario that just isn't serving us -- whether that's in our careers or even in a relationship or in a friendship -- whatever it may be, if it isn't serving you anymore, then letting it be is just procrastinating the problem," she says. "It was a big decision. That was like my family."

Although leaving her label is a major change, the transition allows her to follow her own rules and make the music that is close to her heart -- with influences from genres other than country. "Sweet Spot" is an example Ell's desired musical style: one that colors slightly outside the lines of country music.

"At various points in the past 11 years that I was signed to my last record label, I was definitely told, 'Lindsay, you're not country enough. You need to write countrier things, you need to do countrier things,'" she explains. "And I'm like, 'Okay, what does that mean?'"

"Sonically, I'm so excited about 'Sweet Spot,' and it doesn't even matter to me that it may be a little bit left of center from the traditional country place or definition," she adds. "If anything, that's where I'm most happy."

Ell has been open about the changes that have transpired in her career, but she also recently let fans in on some of the most vulnerable details of her personal life. In February of this year, she revealed that she was diagnosed with an eating disorder and is currently undergoing treatment. She is sharing her story in hopes that it will inspire others with the same struggle to seek help.

"A friend of mine inspired me to go talk to a therapist and go see a doctor and get help, and I was so inspired by what she told me that I was like, 'If I don't share my story right now, I'm holding back the opportunity of maybe helping somebody else out there who is living in denial like I was,'" she says. "If that's the case, then sign me up, baby. Start rolling the camera right now because we're all in this thing together."

"I think it's when we can be vulnerable enough and open enough to talk about our stories and talk about what's heavy on our heart that we help each other heal," she adds.

That vulnerability is something Ell is taking with her as she forges ahead. She is currently working on her next musical project, which will follow her 2020 album Heart Theory, and within it, she will continue the process of sharing her true self with fans.

"If my last record was healing from a heartbreak, I feel like this album is definitely going to be centered around healing my soul and myself as a person," she says.

In addition to working on new music, Ell will be joining Shania Twain on her 2023 Queen of Me tour in the coveted role of opening act, beginning April 28 in Spokane, Wash. She is also currently serving as the host of Canada's Got Talent for the second year in a row.

With all the positive things she has going on in her life and career, Ell is living proof that -- even through struggles -- there's always room to find a "Sweet Spot."

"I really believe that we can make our own sweet spot," she concludes. "I think that when you wake up in the morning, you can look at your day and either be super positive or super negative about it. My mom used to always tell my brother and me, 'Your attitude determines your altitude,' and I really, really believe in that."