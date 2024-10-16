Husband Of Woman Who Allegedly Murdered Their Kids Says She Isn't 'A Monster'

The headlines were almost too grisly to comprehend. Lindsay Clancy, a suburban Boston mom of three young children, allegedly murdered them all in the family home on January 24, 2023. She was reportedly dealing with postpartum depression. People wondered how the mother of a trio of sweet little kids could possibly take their lives in such an unimaginable act.

Lindsay's husband, Patrick, 33, is now revealing more about her and what led up to the crime that rocked Greater Boston and far beyond. In an interview with The New Yorker via the New York Post, Patrick Clancy says he is speaking out to quell the "lies and misinformation" that have surrounded this deeply troubling case.

"I wasn't married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick," Patrick Clancy reportedly said to the outlet.

The Clancys Seemed Like A Typical Family

Outwardly There Was Nothing Amiss But Lindsay Was Reportedly Having Problems

Lindsay, Patrick, and their adorable children - Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, just 8 months old - looked like the ideal, Norman Rockwell-type family. They resided in comfortable Duxbury, Massachusetts, a quiet community. Yet Lindsay was grappling with anxiety and insomnia. She went to "several postpartum-mental-health specialists," but supposedly did not get much relief.

Then Lindsay went alarmingly downhill. On New Year's Eve, on the brink of the children's deaths by mere weeks, she sought help at the hospital. She allegedly told Patrick she was having disturbing thoughts of killing their children.

She was briefly admitted to McLean Hospital, a renowned psychiatric facility near Boston. Lindsay was discharged after less than one week.

Lindsay Clancy Appeared To Regain Her Equilibrium Somewhat

Things Were Initially Unremarkable On The Day The Children Died

On the night of January 24, 2023, Patrick was out of the house. He was getting medicine for Cora and picking up dinner. Lindsay had allegedly asked him to do those errands. He returned home to pure horror. The door to the master bedroom was locked. Patrick forced it open.

He reportedly described the hideous scene to The New Yorker. A window was ajar despite the harsh January chill, blood stains marked the floor, and a knife with blood on it lay on a nightstand.

Patrick Clancy Discovered Lindsay Lying Outside

She Had Jumped From A Second-Story Window

Lindsay allegedly admitted to her husband that she tried to commit suicide. She told him that the kids were in the basement. They had exercise bands wrapped around their necks.

Paramedics rushed to the Clancy home. Patrick could be heard shrieking in primal anguish, "She killed the kids!"

Cora and Dawson were deceased. Callan passed away later.

Her Attorney Intends An Insanity Defense For Her

Per the Post, "Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon."