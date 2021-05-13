'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Found Love With 'Happy Days' Star Linda Purl

Retro TV fans we have some fun news for you -- Patrick Duffy from the soap opera Dallas is currently dating Happy Days actress Linda Purl. The couple connected this year during COVID and we couldn't be more excited.

Dallas star Patrick Duffy, who is known for playing the lead role of Bobby Ewing on the popular series, had been married to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser for over 40 years when she passed away in 2017. The actor told People he never thought he'd find himself in a happy relationship again after that.

"I never thought for a minute this would happen again," he says. "I never thought I'd feel this way again."

Purl first made a name for herself playing Fonzie's girlfriend Ashley Pfister on the classic sitcom Happy Days, though she had previously appeared as Richie's girlfriend Gloria on the TV series. She went on to appear in the TV show Matlock as Charlene Matlock, Desperate Housewives, The Office, Homeland, Designated Survivor, True Blood, Cold Case, The Waltons, The Oath, Under Cover, Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, Hawaii Five-O, Murder, She Wrote, Walker, Texas Ranger, Robin's Hoods, and the film Crazy Mama.

The Greenwich, Connecticut native has been married multiple times over the years. Her first marriage was to Desi Arnaz, Jr., son of Lucille Ball, which ended in 1980 after one year of marriage. Her second husband was screenwriter William Broyles Jr. who is behind some incredible films like Apollo 13 and Cast Away. She was also briefly married to British screenwriter and producer Alexander Plantagenet Cary, Master of Falkland, with whom she has a son named Lucius. She was then briefly married to James Vinson Adams before also calling it quits. Duffy also has two children from his previous marriage, sons Padraic and Conor.

The couple had been friends years ago but were recently reconnected in a group text during the pandemic this year. Eventually, the chat became just the two of them and they realized they had formed a special connection.

"I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real," says Duffy. "We haven't been apart since."

The actor feels like his late wife would be happy for them and would want him to follow his heart.

"I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy," he says. "So when it's offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don't let it pass you up if it's the right thing."

This article was originally published in Nov. 2020.