Limited Edition Casket Cooler, By Yeti And Liquid Death, Is To Die For

Darn, I already used my "It's so cool!" joke. Oh, well! Liquid Death and Yeti are teaming up to bring the world the most unnecessarily awesome cooler you've ever seen in your life! October is coming up, so everyone's trying to get out ahead of the curve for spooky products. Take a look at this monster!

Introducing a life-sized casket for death-sized beverages: The Casket Cooler from @liquiddeath x @YETICoolers. Featuring Triple Foam ColdCell™ technology, once you fill this one-of-a-kind giant casket with ice and Liquid Death, it will become the life of any party. We only made… pic.twitter.com/jOMhbVlVNZ — Liquid Death (@LiquidDeath) August 28, 2024

Obviously, they want you to fill it with Liquid Death drinks. But, whatever — throw a Coke or Sprite in there! I'm not going to give up your secret, I promise! The official description of the casket cooler reads as follows! "Featuring Triple Foam ColdCell™ technology, hydraulic lid piston, dual drain valves, and T-Latch Lid Locks, this life-size casket will keep your cans cold for an eternity. Holds approximately 378 12oz cans of Liquid Death or 252 19.2oz cans of Liquid Death (no ice)."

There's only one teeny-tiny catch to this cavernous casket. There's only one of them. If you want this bad boy, you're going to have to slide down to the auction block and out-bid other folks for it! As of this writing, the bid to beat is $38,660. Don't you want to cool your drinks in style?

Liquid Death Teams With Yeti For A Limited-Time Casket Cooler

"Imagine being all sad & going to a funeral, just to walk up to the casket and see it filled with yellow jackets & PBR H*ll yea!" one enthusiastic X (formerly known as Twitter) user comments. Who cares if the thing's approaching a solid middle-class yearly salary in some states? Isn't it worth it for the memories?

"When you're just dying to get something to drink." We also have some comedians out there! It's a solid joke! I had a rather morbid thought, and I hope you guys don't judge me for it.

...Could the casket be used to preserve the owner's body once the time comes? If you wanted to be buried, at least you wouldn't have to worry about paying for another casket! No? Wait. Don't think I don't see you inching toward your phone. Don't you dare call the police on me! Can't a guy ask a curious, little question?