Liam Payne's Ex Says One Direction Star Would Say "I'm Going To Die" After Their Breakup

The death of Liam Payne shocked One Direction fans across the globe. Now new details are surfacing about the weeks and days leading up to his death.

In an interview just two days before Payne's death, his ex-fiancee Maya Henry spoke with "The Internet Is Dead" YouTube channel about their breakup. She said that Payne often tried to manipulate her by saying that he was going to die.

"He would always message me, ever since we broke up, like 'Oh, I'm not well' — he would play with death be like, 'Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well," she said in the interview. He would also try to get her to not to get her to publish a fiction book based on their relationship.

She said, "When I announced my book, he did the same thing. He called my mom [and said] 'I think I'm not going to be around much longer' and I don't play with that," Henry said. "So if you say this, I'm going to try to help you no matter what you've done."

"Even one of his friends was calling me and my mom being like, 'Oh, you know this just isn't a good time for him. I don't think you should put the book out. He's not doing well and if something happens to him, not only are you going to blame yourself but the whole world's gonna blame you,'" Henry added.

Henry ended up releasing Looking Forward back in May. The character based on Liam Payne chased the protagonist with an ax in the book. The book also detailed Henry's own abortion. She said Payne encouraged it.

Concern For Liam Payne

She expressed concern for Liam Payne.

"I know the lifestyle he lives and there is a day where something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like 'Okay, he's saying these things, I have to help him because if I don't, I will never be able to live with myself if something does happen to him because ... he's a father. He has a family," she said.

However, she had to file a cease and desist letter against him as he constantly harassed her.

Henry had recently filed a cease and desist letter against the singer and in her YouTube interview said his constant contact has "just gotten so much worse." She said she couldn't say more because of legal reasons.

"Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from," Henry said in a TikTok video about Liam Payne.

"He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me - it's always a new damn iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I'm like, 'here we f-kng go again.'"