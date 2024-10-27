Liam Neeson Admits He Has Huge Crush on Pamela Anderson

Who knew you could still have a school boy type crush into your 70's? Usually, people stick it out in their own marriages or they remain widows for their lifelong partner. Evidently, though, these things don't stop Taken star Liam Neeson from expressing his affection for a certain actress.

Recently, Liam Neeson spoke with PEOPLE magazine for an exclusive story. There, he talks about his career, his family, and his upcoming film The Naked Gun. Starring alongside him is the former Baywatch superstar Pamela Anderson. Getting to work with her clearly left quite the impression on Neeson as he couldn't stop fawning over her. "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Liam says. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you."

Liam Neeson Lauds Pamela Anderson Ahead of Their New Film

Additionally, Neeson highlights the lack of ego that Anderson approaches filmmaking with everyday. Consequently, he finds her to be a breath of fresh air on set. ""She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with," Liam emphasizes. "She's going to be terrific in the film."

Similarly, Pamela has all kind words to say about Neeson as well. She calls him humble and the 'the perfect gentleman' in her experience with him. Clearly, she savors every moment she had during the making of the film. "It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together," Anderson says of Liam. ""He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."

Lastly, Pamela also notes a couple sweet and tender moments between each other. Apparently, Liam pulls out all the chivalrous stops by looking out for Anderson, wrapping his coat around her. Anderson eventually returns the favor by baking bread and cookies and leaving them in his dressing room. If he wasn't so flatly resistant towards dating again, they'd probably be nice together.