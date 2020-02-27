With his latest song, singer-songwriter Levi Riggs delivers a tribute to a true country music legend wrapped up in a pure country heartbreaker. On the day after what would've been Johnny Cash's 88th birthday, Riggs shares "Cash Black," which was partially inspired by famed country music designer Manuel, who was responsible for some of Cash's most iconic onstage attire.

Cash fans will recognize references to some of the Man in Black's iconic songs, such as "Sunday Morning Coming Down," "Ring of Fire," "Walk the Line," "One Piece at a Time" and more.

"'Cash Black' -- there's nothin' darker than that. Marty Dodson and Clay Mills of Songtown inspired me to write a song about a color," Riggs tells Wide Open Country. "I wanted to write a descriptive song about black and name it after Johnny Cash, who has influenced a lot of my style and music. I have always been intrigued by Johnny Cash's life -- the highs and lows, the darkness and redemption. I became friends with Manuel, who famously designed Cash's black clothing, and he shared a lot of personal stories of his friendship with Johnny and June Carter Cash and showed me some black suits he made for Johnny. In the song, I weave elements of Johnny Cash's life and references of some of his hit songs into a fateful fictional love story."

Riggs recorded the song at Nashville's historic RCA Studio B.

"You can feel the spirit of foregone county music heroes such as Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings and Chet Atkins in the room when you record," Riggs says.

Listen to "Cash Black" below.

For more information on Levi Riggs, visit his official website.

