Let’s Rank Every Performance From ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions Night 5

The Voice continues with its Blind Auditions, and so far season 26 is shaping up to be one of the most talented yet.

Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg are close to filling out their teams. But will they have enough talent to push them over the finish line to win the season? Time will tell. In the meantime, let's examine the performances From Night 5 on The Voice.

Every Performance On 'The Voice' Ranked

1. Lauren-Michael Sellers - "Oceans (Where My Feet My Fail)"

Team Reba

Lauren-Michael Sellers won the night and may have very well won the entire competition (but it's still too early to tell). She showed off some powerful chops that had all four coaches turning around. Ultimately, she decided to go with Team Reba. Red-heads have to stick together, after all. We'll see more of her in the weeks to come!

2. Cameron Wright - "The Way We Were"

Team Michael

Another four coach turn around! Cameron Wright kicked the night off with a bang and was certainly inspiring with their Barbara Streisand rendition. Stefani certainly hoped to bring Wright to her team, saying, "There wasn't one moment of that that wasn't perfect!" Ultimately, Wright went Team Michael. Wright put on a heck of a performance that was close to winning the evening.

3. Kay Sibal - "From the Start"

Team Gwen

Kay Sibal's performance was certainly entertaining. She put on a showy performance that combined powerful notes with a quick tempo and jazzy beats. The song choice was a right one, showcasing the light featheriness of her voice. I'm curious to see how other song choices fair in the future. Sibal is a singer that's going to live or die by making smart decisions in that regard. She got a three-chair turn and ended up going with Gwen.

4. Mary McAvoy - "Say You Love Me"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg is been making waves with some unconventional picks on the show. I'll be very curious to see how Mary McAvoy and the rapper work together in the weeks to come. McAvoy put on a confident performance that was filled with emotion and really everything you can want from a singer even if it felt a little conventional.

5. Beya - "Our Day Will Come"

Team Gwen

Your day will come Beya. The singer by no means put on a bad performance. She showcased a lot of range on The Voice. Her song choice was grooving. But I think it lacked a bit of emotion. I would like to see her connect more deeply with her future songs.

6. Mark Shiiba - "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright"

Team Michael

It's hard to measure up to the great Bob Dylan, but Shiiba put his own spin on the classic song on The Voice. The singer has a unique raspiness to his voice that makes it stand out but may not be for everyone. Unfortunately, no one turned for Shiiba. However, Michael ultimately came to save the day using his Replay button!

7. Eliza Pryor - "Linger"

Team Snoop

Eliza certainly has a lot of passion for singing, but sadly her audition wasn't exactly a standout. Her voice lacked the range and emotion it needed to pull viewers in. Still, Snoop Dogg must have saw something in her and turned at the last moment.