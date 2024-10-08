Let's Examine Whether Mariah Carey Was Lip-Syncing During That Showy AMAs Performance

It can't be easy being a singer. All eyes are on you, and you have to be on the top of your game. Who can blame a singer for phoning it in from time to time? Fans are accusing Mariah Carey of lip-syncing during her showy AMAs performance.

Carey took the stage at the American Music Awards (AMAs) ceremony for its 50th Anniversary Special on October 6. She performed several hit songs including "We Belong Together" and "Don't Forget About Us."

She said: "It's pretty amazing to be a part of the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards. This was the first awards show I ever was on. Ever since then, I've always just been grateful to be a part of all the moments."

However, some viewers instantly accused Carey of lip-syncing the two songs. It's not the first time that the rumor has followed the singer. There's a whole Reddit post about when Carey decided to start lip-syncing live. But did Mariah Carey actually lip-sync?

Let us examine what viewers aid, shall we? One Twitter user said, "Mariah's lip syncs are always so noticeable #AMAs50."

"I hate that Mariah has to lip sync now. Her vocals in the 90s were INSANE," another added. A third added, "Do y'all think the final part of Mariah's performance at the AMAs was live?"

Did Mariah Carey Lip-Sync?

It stands to reason that several people thought that Carey lip-synced. But based on the evidence of the video at the AMAs, I'm not too sure. Examine the way that her mouth moves with the music, and it certainly seems that the artist is projecting the song from her own mouth.

It seems especially obvious in those quick parts of "We Belong Together." There are moments where Carey seems focused on keeping up with the rapid-fire lyrics. But her mouth matches all of the lyrics. So if she is lip-syncing then she's doing a very, very good job at it. This doesn't seem like a Frankie Valli situation at all.

Of course, Carey had her supporters as well. A user wrote: "Waking up and watching Mariah at the AMAs.. the legend that she is." "FLAWLESS performance Mariah!!" a second commented.

One wrote, "Man...y'all gotta STOP saying Mariah Carey lip syncs EVERY TIME she performs smh." It's not the first time fans have accused the artist of lip-syncing. While I can't speak for every time the singer performs, this time seems genuine.