In Williamson County outside of Franklin, Tennessee you will find the village of Leiper's Fork. Less than an hour outside of Nashville, this quaint small town is full of southern charm and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your visit.

Here are 7 of our favorite things to do in Leiper's Fork village.

1. Leiper's Fork Distillery

This distillery is focused on preserving the history of small-batch whiskey production. Whiskey distilling in Tennessee dates back to 1799. Stop by the distillery for a tour of the grounds to learn about the process and the local history of whiskey. You'll also get a tasting and will be educated on the best way to enjoy your drink.

In 2020 they're launching "The Still House Sessions," which will feature hit songwriters performing live music in the distillery.

2. Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant

This grocery store/restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day and boasts some incredible BBQ. It's become a popular spot for tourists, but it's also beloved by locals due to their beloved live music and open mic nights.

3. Art Galleries and Shops

If you're looking to see some work by local artists check out The Copper Fox Gallery, Leiper's Creek Gallery and David Arms Gallery. Make sure to stop by Serenite Maison, a boutique that specializes in antiques.

If you're searching for some unique vinyl music, stop by Finds in the Fork shop.

4. Country Boy Restaurant

This little country diner has been dishing up some delicious breakfasts since 1968. Stop by in the morning for fresh coffee and some of the best biscuits & gravy you've ever had before exploring the rest of the town.

5. Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade

Every December this little town has a wacky little holiday parade in the heart of Leiper's Fork. We're talking antique tractors, cows, goats, pigs and classic Christmas characters like the Grinch.

6. Lawnchair Theater

That's a literal name. In the backyard of Leiper's Creek Gallery, an array of lawn chairs have been set up in an outdoor theater that's been entertaining locals since 2003. Most of the films are Disney or family-friendly so that anyone is able to attend. A concessions stand is set up offering burgers, hotdogs, nachos and more. Movies are shown every Friday during the Summer.

7. Natchez Trace Parkway

Located on the historic "Old Natchez Trace," the scenic drive throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi is 450 miles of National Park Service protected lands. Part of the trail runs through Leiper's Fork, so you can come to enjoy the beautiful wildlife and scenery that was once explored by Native Americans.