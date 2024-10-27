Widely regarded as one of the world's greatest wrestlers, Ric Flair adopted Stephen when he married his mother in 2018. However, Sebastian Kidder tragically killed himself by shooting, leaving Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow shattered.

Sebastian Kidder has a budding musical career ahead of him. In just the past few months he has released his debut album, "Under the Moon" with a guest appearance and performance on Good Day Atlanta. His musical talent and charisma shone through and charmed the audience.

Sebastian Kidder spoke about the inspiration for his album in US Week, saying it came from "a lot of pain, a lot of suffering, a lot of crying in a corner and just hoping that words come out. No, I'm kidding." However, often a lot of what is said in jest hides the truth. Although he derailed his statement later, talking about the album as a sexually charged one, it's hard not to pay attention to the quote now.

Sadly, today Sebastian Kidder was found after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had taken his own life at the young age of 24. His mother, Wendy Barlow made a brief statement to TMZ about the tragic death and problems with the state of young men's mental health. "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..."

She is not alone in struggling with the growing concerns. Sebastian Kidder is another example of a young man, feeling lost, and unable to break away from such difficult emotions. Even the son of a loving father and mother can become tragically depressed.

Sebastian Is A Sign of The Times

Sebastian Kidder is a marker for an epidemic of young men tragically taking their own lives. He had clearly been struggling with his mental health. It is becoming significantly more common for young men to be unable to reach out.

Mental health can be difficult for anyone to stay abreast of. It is awful to see young men such as Sebastian Kidder, with such a shining future of music and success ahead of him, lose the fight. Undoubtedly, there needs to be changes made around care and understanding. Only then can we end the cycle of suicide and harm that plagues young men.