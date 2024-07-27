Legendary Olympian Michael Johnson Disappointed in Team USA for This Reason

Team USA goes with some pretty big names for their flag bearers during the Paris Olympics ceremony. But one noteworthy Olympian expresses a little bit of skepticism of why they went with their choices.

Recently, tennis star Coco Gauff and NBA icon LeBron James act as flag bearers for Team USA. They are essentially the faces for the parade, celebrating each country representing in the Olympics. They wave the stars and stripes as rain and wind take over the festivities.

However, not everyone leaves the flag bearing part of the ceremony happy. Legendary US Olympian Michael Johnson feels a little underwhelmed with Team USA's picks for the country's ambassadors. On the BBC's coverage of the ceremony, Johnson expresses his perspective on why Team USA might've picked Coco and LeBron. "I'm a little disappointed with USA team's choice," he says. "I was hoping for a Simone Biles or an Olympic athlete from a traditional Olympic sport. I think they went for popularity. Unless Simone said she didn't want to. That's a possibility."

Coco Gauff Proud to Represent Team USA as a Flag Bearer

Simone Biles notably doesn't appear during the massive ceremonial festivities for Team USA. It would make sense for her to be there, especially considering she bears the flag during the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, Simone's mother Nellie informs NBC's Hoda Kotb and Snoop Dogg that she isn't absent without good reason. "The first competition is Sunday, which is women's qualifier, and so ... of course, she needs to rest up before that competition," she says.

Regardless of Michael Johnson's skepticism, this still proves to be a massive moment for Coco Gauff. She's the youngest ever flag bearer for the United States. Moreover, she also represents as the first in the tennis world to do so. It's not something Coco takes for granted. "It means a lot to me to be hear and represent team USA and be with the G.O.A.T. here Mr. LeBron James," Gauff tells NBC while LeBron holds the flag. "I'm so excited and can't wait to do well in the games."