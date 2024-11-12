Legendary NFL Coach John Robinson Dies At 89

John Robinson, known for coaching the University of Southern California football team and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, died on November 11 at age 89. Robinson passed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, due to complications related to pneumonia.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The Rams shared the news on their website, paying tribute to who they named "the winningest coach in franchise history." "We are heartbroken to share that former Los Angeles Rams head coach John Robinson passed away earlier today. Coach Robinson holds the record for most regular season wins in Rams franchise history," reads the statement. "Our thoughts are with Coach Robinson's family and friends, and all who he impacted throughout his storied career."

The University of Southern California confirmed the nature of his death and remembered Robinson fondly. "Words are inadequate for a person that has impacted your life in such a way; you can't even describe it," said Marcus Allen. He is a USC Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer. The impact John had on his players, particularly myself, is so deep and profound. Knowing him was life-changing," he continued. "It's a sad day, but it's also a day of celebration of a great man"

USC Head Coach, Lincoln Riley, also had heartwarming words for the legendary coach. "It's a tough day. One of the greatest things at our university and our football program is honoring all of the greats that have come before - the coaches, the players and everyone that has made this place special," Riley said. "From our entire football family, we want to offer his family condolences and let them know that we appreciate Coach, and he will forever be a huge part of USC football."

Remembering John Robinson

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1935, he played tight end on the University of Oregon Rose Bowl team in 1958. They lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes 10-7. It was at Oregon that he started his coaching career as an assistant coach to Len Casanova and Jerry Frei.

In 1972, he became the offensive coordinator for the University of Southern California until 1974. He would later come back as head coach in 1976, stepping down after the 1982 season. He would return once again in 1993 after coaching the Rams from 1983 to 1991.

John Robinson is survived by his wife Beverly, his four children, two step-children, and ten grandchildren, according to the USC.