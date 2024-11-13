Legendary Jazz Drummer Roy Haynes dead at 99

Roy Haynes, a titan in the jazz scene, has died aged 99. He was vastly accomplished and despite his evolving style, remained on top of the game.

Videos by Wide Open Country

His daughter, Leslie Haynes-Gilmore, confirmed the news to The New York Times. He died on Tuesday after a "brief illness." Haynes-Gilmore didn't specify where in the country he died, likely for privacy's sake.

Roy dropped out of high school to focus on music, a move likely met with resistance and doubt. He accomplished much, however, scoring 2 Grammy Awards throughout his career and being nominated for 8 of them. His first nomination was in 1988 in the Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group category.

The Grammys gave Haynes a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and the Jazz Foundation of America gave him another in 2019.

Haynes played with some of the greats, which isn't surprising given his skill. He has previously worked with Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Sonny Rollins, Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, Ray Charles, Stan Getz, and others.

Roy Haynes Has Had A Brilliant Career And Made Brilliant Music

Roy Haynes was always moving forward and pushing himself as an artist.

He told writer Burt Korall, "I'm only happy when I'm moving forward. Some musicians play the same songs the same way every night. That's impossible for me. My fundamental style may not really be different. But there have been so many things added."

In a testament to his style, he famously rejected a job from Duke Ellington in 1952. The band had a more traditional style, according to Haynes, and he wanted to part in it.

However, he himself became a brilliant band leader, with his debut album Busman's Holiday in 1954. On Spotify, his most popular track is Would You Care? with over 14 million listens. This track appeared on the 2012 Thump, Thump, Thump album .

Haynes' wife, Jesse Lee Nevels Haynes, died in 1979. He is survived by his children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The jazz community will mourn his loss for a while to come.