Legendary Guitarist Pete Wade Has Died At 89

It's a sad day for fans of music and country music specifically. Legendary guitarist Pete Wade has died at the age of 89. Wade was the Nashville A-Team guitarist. You may recognize his work on classics such as "Crazy Arms" and George Jones's "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

The Country Music Hall of Fame confirmed his passing. He died on Tuesday, August 27. Wade made his big debut in Nashville at just 19 years old. He left his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, heading to Music City with a dream of finding his footing in the industry.

He quickly became a favorite with Ray Price. Price added him to his band at the Grand Ole Opry. That band was called the Cherokee Cowboys, and it became Wade's first taste of music in the city. He also ended up touring with other artists as well. Artists included Kitty Wells, Jean Shepard, and Roger Miller.

From being part of a backup band, the guitarist ended up moving into work as a session musician. He worked with numerous artists over the years. However, his early work reunited him with Price. He played the guitar on Price's "Crazy Arms." That song ended up going to No. 1 country hit from 1956. It's still very much a classic until this day.

Pete Wade Dies

From there, he continued working as a session musician, working with Reba McEntire, John Anderson, Loretta Lynn, and more. Several of his classic songs include Tanya Tucker's "Delta Dawn," Charley Pride's "Mountain of Love," and also Loretta Lynn's "Fist City."

Pretty much if you've had an ear for country music over the past few decades, then you probably heard his work. He was a very prominent musician. His obituary reads:

"Herman "Pete" B. Wade, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with his family by his side. Pete was born to Edward and Lula Wade on December 16, 1934, in Norfolk, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary J. Wade. Pete is survived by his sons, Tracy Wade (Angie) and Michael Wade; daughter, Angie Balch; grandchildren, Danielle Blundy (Barry) and Jennifer Grimsley (Greg); great-grandchildren, Devon Grimsley, Shelby Grimsley, Jackson Grimsley, and Parker Grimsley."

In 2016, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum honored him for his contributions.