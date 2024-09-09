Legendary Actor James Earl Jones Dies At 93

Famed actor James Earl Jones died today at the age of 93, according to Deadline. He was renowned for roles such as being the voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, appearing in the classic Kevin Costner baseball pic Field of Dreams, and starring in Broadway shows as well as numerous successful motion pictures.

Jones' deep, resonant voice was his trademark. That voice was simply unmistakable.

He had the rare distinction of being an EGOT recipient - earning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

According to the outlet, Jones passed away at home in Dutchess County, New York. A cause of death has not been announced at this time. Jones was reportedly with family members when he passed, according to CNN.

James Earl Jones Dies After A Storied Acting Career

He Excelled At A Variety Of Challenging And Offbeat Roles

Reps for the beloved star confirmed the actor's death to Deadline.

Jones never took predictable or run-of-the mill parts. Each one was unique and challenging, not only for him but for audiences as well. He carved out his very own niche that way.

His first big movie hit was Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964), which was directed by the inimitable Stanley Kubrick, Many of his loyal fans also recall Jones voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King. "He also reprised the villainous role in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)."

Using His Voice for Darth Vader In 'Star Wars' Was A Huge Milestone In Jones' Career

He And Director George Lucas Did Not Quite See Eye To Eye About How To Portray The Character

Per CNN, Jones said he "wanted to make Darth Vader more interesting, more subtle, more psychologically oriented. He (Lucas) said, 'No, no ... you've got to keep his voice on a very narrow band of inflection, 'cause he ain't human."

Despite their conflict about how to approach it, Jones certainly handled it masterfully.

He Was Originally From Mississippi

As A Youngster, Jones Had A Stutter

When his family pulled up roots from the South and settled in Michigan, the very young Jones found the move so unsettling that he began to stutter. He was nearly silent until a kind and insightful high school teacher encouraged him to read poems out loud.

Jones went on to study at the University of Michigan and eventually became an Army Ranger. His big acting break came in 1964 with Dr. Strangelove. The rest is acting history.