'Legally Blonde' Star Opens Up About Why She Ditched Hollywood

Another star abandons Hollywood in favor of a much quieter home. Actress Ali Larter (Legally Blonde, Final Destination, Resident Evil film series) features in a Rue Magazine cover story alongside her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, talking about how they both left Los Angeles for Sun Valley, Idaho.

Referring to the COVID lockdowns in 2020, MacArthur reflects: "The industry was at a total standstill and our kids were stuck on screens with remote schooling." For Larter, this was "an opportunity to go on an adventure as a family. And we just started driving north."

After embarking on their journey, the couple eventually arrived at Sun Valley, Idaho. "We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," said Larter. And while the initial plan was for a short stay, they eventually decided to stay.

"Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There's a real sense of community here and we're so happy to be a part of it", stated Larter.

Putting Down Roots In Idaho

Once they had their sights on the mountains of Idaho, Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur began building their new home. The idea was for it to "fit into the natural geography of Sun Valley but didn't have that traditional 'cabiny' feel," according to Larter. The resulting structure was a 4,400-square-foot home built on two acres of flat land. "We wanted walls of glass that showcase and invite the gorgeous scenery into the home," added Larter.

Regarding the interior of their new home, Amanda Masters, a celebrity interior designer, took Larter's request for a "sexy and soft" aesthetic and executed it perfectly. "She really wanted it quite neutral. She's not afraid of color, but she just felt like this house was so sunny and light," said Masters.

The result? It is a house coated in Benjamin Moore's Simply White with organic patterns across its rooms. This design aims to mirror the imagery surrounding Larter and MacArthur's home.

The house was finished a year ago, and the couple has settled into their new lifestyle. "Looking at the mountains relaxes and inspires me," said Larter, with MacArthur stating "Most of the time in my life, I feel like I'm going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out."