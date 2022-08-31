LeAnn Rimes Announces Joy: The Holiday Tour

Country star LeAnn Rimes will be spreading holiday joy across the country on her upcoming Joy: The Holiday Tour, which will kick off in Verona, New York on Dec. 2. The tour, which will run through Dec. 18, will span five cities across the U.S. Shows will feature holiday classics mixed with some of Rimes' greatest hits as well as songs from her forthcoming album god's work.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Rimes new album god's work, featuring collaborations with Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E. and more, is out on Sept. 16. The album is available for pre-order here.

"I love experiencing other artists in their creative processes and the inspiration that comes along with that. We created most of god's work during the pandemic, which meant we couldn't all be in the room together when recording, which was a first for me, but that didn't stop us from creating... we just got to do it wearing sweats in our homes," Rimes told Wide Open Country in July. "Everyone involved in this project from the featured artists, musicians and the entire team behind the scenes, brought so much heart and talent to god's work and I couldn't be more proud of the record we created together."

Joy: The Holiday Tour Dates

Friday, December 2 -- Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

Friday, December 9 -- Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

Saturday, December 10 -- Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (tickets already on-sale)

Friday, December 16 -- Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Showroom

Saturday, December 17 -- Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Showroom

Sunday, December 18 -- Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino

