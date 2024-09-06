LeAnn Rimes Shows Off Stunning Figure In White Bikini On Birthday Trip

LeAnn Rimes decided to show off on Instagram! The talented musician was in Ibiza, celebrating her birthday with her husband, Eddie Cibrian. Rimes posted a video on her Instagram showcasing the adventures she's had during her birthday getaway, and everyone was amazed to see Rimes relaxing in a white bikini.

It's an adorable collage of memories! "Not only do they have the best views, the most incredibly kind team on hand to look after you, BUT let me tell you, the food... rimes would rate it one of the highest scores ever. i can't thank you all enough for making this a birthday to remember!! ibiza, you were lovely!" she posted. Of course, an internet post wouldn't be complete without comments from fans!

"Happiest of birthdays! Your beauty and elegance is an unwavering reflection of your kind and benevolent soul. Enjoy celebrating you!" one happy Instagram user stated. Man, what a wordsmith. The internet can be a deplorable place. But every so often, great things emerge! ...This isn't a drill: I just found a heck of a post celebrating Rimes that I need to highlight.

LeAnn Rimes Stuns The Internet With Her Birthday Bikini

"Have to say being that so many outside factors have affected my own relationship and children that don't get along. You guys are my hero's sticking together keeping your relationship strong. Trying to survive the destructive blended family drama here. You guys did awesome."

...It's a sweet comment in its own way. But it makes me wonder if this user's life is going to plan. I'm all for a bit of introspection, but some of that should be worked through! It's okay, IG stranger -- it'll get better!

"I feel like I'm following you. In Ibiza now. Was in Sydney doing the bridge climb in April a week after you were there! lol.... Hope to see you live when you perform in Palm Springs!" ...I get that this wasn't meant to sound creepy. But maybe don't open with "I feel like I'm following you." Or at least rephrase it so it doesn't seem like you're You's Joe Goldberg.