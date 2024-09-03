LeAnn Rimes Made Fun of by Contestant on 'The Voice'

Did anyone else know that country legend LeAnn Rimes is a coach for The Voice over in the UK and Australia? I guess all the chairs are already booked up over in America. She might as well give it a whirl overseas. Evidently, Rimes clearly has a ton of fun in this new role.

Recently, LeAnn posts a clip of the season premiere on her Instagram. There, a woman named Joy stands on stage, inviting Rimes up on stage after wanting to 'hear something different.' The crowd roars in applause and the other judges are in shock. Then, all smiles, the pair burst into a cover of Elton John's 'Your Song.'

LeAnn fully admits she doesn't know all of the lyrics but she presses on anyway. Then, she sings, 'I don't have much money.' Joy playfully widens her eyes. 'Really?' she sings afterwards. The crowd erupts into laughter and the two embrace.

LeAnn Rimes' New Gig Keeps The Legend on Her Toes

Rimes still laughs the wholesome moment off in the caption to the Instagram clip. Moreover, she also provides a little bit of insight behind the moment. "'When I walked onto my first day of filming The Voice UK, I had no idea of what to expect. This show really put my improv skills to the test," LeAnn writes. "It's all about rolling with what's in front of you and I have to say I ABSOLUTELY LOVED the challenge and that energy!'"

Additionally, LeAnn explains that all the travel for the UK and Australian versions of The Voice leave her burnt out. "So, when this happened, as you'll see by my face, I was in a bit of a shock because I was SERIOUSLY JET LAGGED," Rimes says. "As I just flew in from Australia and walked straight on to set and to be honest, I wasn't sure I could even walk to the stage at this point. ? but a magical moment happened."