'Law & Order' Actor Reveals He Was Abducted By Notorious Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy

John Wayne Gacy is a well-known name. A notorious American serial killer and sex offender, his name often sparks fear and disgust in the hearts of many. While many of his victims were known, news of others is still coming out. In fact, a Law & Order actor just revealed that he too was one of Gacy's victims. Hear his tragic story here.

Videos by Wide Open Country

'Law & Order' Actor Reveals His Story With John Wayne Gacy

@people Actor #JackMerrill shares his harrowing journey of surviving a night in the house of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Watch the full interview at the link in our bio. ? The Healing Anointing - Josué Novais Piano Worship

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the Law & Order actor revealed the harrowing encounter he had with the notorious John Wayne Gacy. He starts the interview off with a bold statement. He said, "When I was 19 yeas old, I was abducted, and raped by a mass murderer."

Actor Jack Merrill, shares his story with the American people.

The NY Post reveals details about the interview. In 1987, Merrill was approached by Gacy. The Law & Order actor described himself as a "puny 19-year-old". One day, as he was walking home from a swim at his gym, "the Killer Clown" pulled up next to him. After pulling up to him, the NY Post revealed that he John Wayne Gacy asked Merrill, "Do you want to go for a ride?"

If you think this story is terrifying now, it only gets worse. Merrill jumped into Gacy's car without much hesitation, which prompted the serial killer to coo, "You're smart. You're not like those other kids." While Merrill was hopeful that the encounter would have been a quick loop around the block, it quickly proved otherwise.

The poor teen was taken back to the serial killer's home where John Wayne Gacy proceeded to sexually assault him.

Why Get Into That Situation?

Some people may wonder, why would the Law & Order actor have gotten into the car in the first place? Fear can make a person do things they wouldn't typically do, and sometimes victims fear angering their perpetrator.

He told PEOPLE, "I knew he was crazy and I knew that I couldn't fight him off. And I knew that I couldn't anger him." Instead, Merrill thought it was best to try and diffuse the situation. He claims, "If I had fought him, I'd be dead."

There may have been some truth to Merrill's thoughts because after the horrendous encounter together, John Wayne Gacy eventually brought him back home. However, he left him with the chilling phrase, "Maybe we'll get together again sometime."

What Happened Then And Now?

The Law & Order actor shared more horrifying details from his encounter with John Wayne Gacy. The NY Post shares that after Merrill was in the car, Gacy asked him if he had ever done "poppers." Then, the teen had his face pushed into a rag with alkyl nitrite on it.

The alkyl nitrite caused him to pass out, and when he awoke "He found himself handcuffed outside Gacy's Northwood Park Township home." He knew in that moment how dangerous of a man he was dealing with, which is one of the reasons he chose the de-escalation technique.

The actor also admits that that technique was a common one in his life. He claimed "This method of de-escalation was the same one he and his sisters used to ward off the wrath of their parents." Once Gacy saw that Merrill was calm, he brought him inside of his home. Merrill was asked if he trusted Gacy and then was freed from his handcuffs for a short time.

He then "Had beer and strong pot" together before Merrill was re-handcuffed and dragged down the hallway. Next, a strange homemade contraption was placed around Merrill's neck. "The device was fitted with ropes and pulleys and went around his back and through the handcuffs, so if Merrill struggled, he would be choked." Then, a gun was placed into his mouth before Gacy sexually assaulted him.

Now: Healing From The Trauma

While it may sound surprising to most of us, the Law & Order actor admits that he felt bad for John Wayne Gacy at the time. Merrill admitted that he felt somewhat sorry for his abuser. He claimed, "Like he didn't necessarily want to be doing what he was doing, but he couldn't stop."

After several hours of abuse, Merrill showed signs of fatigue. Surprisingly, Gacy decided to let him go and returned him close by where he had picked him up. He left Merrill with his chilling message, his phone number, and a heaping load of trauma.

Merrill flushed the number down the toilet, took a shower, and went for some eggs and a milkshake, seemingly normal actions given what had just happened to him. However, he opted not to call the police. He said, "I didn't call the police — I didn't know he was a killer at the time." He further elaborated, "I made a pact with myself that I was going to get past this. I wasn't going to leave my happiness in that house."

After news and reports came out revealing Gacy's arrest, Merrill knew he needed to act. He called the Chicago-Sun Times and shared his story with them. However, he refused to give his name because his father was still employed there. However, he made the promise to himself that if the police ever needed him, he would come forward.

The NY Post shares that "Gacy was convicted of raping, torturing and murdering at least 33 males between the ages of 14 and 21." Luckily he was caught and arrested in December of 1978. Later, he was sentenced to death. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of his victims and their families.