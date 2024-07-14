Law Enforcement Officials Speak Out With Major New Details Leading Up To Trump Rally Shooting

New details have surfaced about the moments leading up to the deadly shooting at a Donald Trump rally. Police attempted to confront the alleged shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Speaking with AP, officials said rallygoers noticed someone climbing on the roof of a building nearby. They attempted to warn local police about the potential danger. One police officer actually attempted to confront Crooks. However, the alleged shooter pointed his rifle at the police officer and threatened to shoot them. The police officer then retreated back down the ladder.

Crooks then quickly turned back to the rally and fired at Trump. Afterward, Secret Service snipers shot and killed the shooter. Additionally, authorities found bomb-making materials inside Crooks' vehicle and at his home, which they called "rudimentary." They also believe that Crooks' father purchased the gun used in the shooting.

Secret Service also shared a statement about the shooting.

They wrote, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

Donald Trump Shines Light On Shooter

They continued, "The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Meanwhile, Trump shared the shooting from his own vantage point.

He wrote, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

Trump wrote, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"