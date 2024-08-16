Lauren Boebert Has A Massive Body Tattoo That She Kept Hidden: See Photo

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert is back in the headlines again. Apparently, the politician has a huge body tattoo that she kept under wraps. That is until a wife of a colleague leaked a photo of it all over the internet.

Boebert has a giant tattoo across her stomach, stretching from her pelvic bone to her ribs. Her colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz's wife inadvertently leaked the fact that Boebert had a tattoo. In response of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's swimsuit going viral, Ginger Gaetz has been sharing images of conservative women in bikinis.

She ended up sharing an image of Boebert. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger Gaetz wrote on X, along with a bikini emoji.

We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren ? https://t.co/QZAc7fmmkA pic.twitter.com/OHlAtnmsdE — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 15, 2024

Lauren Boebert In Headlines

In the picture, Boebert is all smiles for the camera. She appears to be in West Palm Beach and wears a navy bikini top and cheetah print bottoms. However, the tattoo is what people are focused on. The image is already drawing a lot of eyes. We're not sure exactly when it was taken. But it sounds like Boebert didn't give permission for Ginger to share the image.

"Well then...there's that!" Boebert tweeted in reply.

It's not the first time that Boebert's personal life dominated the headlines. Last year, a theater in Denver threw both her and her boyfriend Quinn Gallagher out. The two allegedly got very intimate with one another and also made a scene. A recording of the incident surfaced. Boebert criticized 9News Denver's Kyle Clark for sharing the video.

"I'm apologizing for you, Kyle Clark getting footage and releasing that — people seeing this in a very private moment," Boebert said. "You were saying how disgusting it is to record someone without their knowledge and you did that very same thing in releasing [the footage]," she added

Later, she also apologized as well.

"I certainly have owned up to my night out in Denver, and I've gone on that public apology tour, and I'm grateful for the mercy and grace that have been shown. But I'm not going to continue to live life in shame and continue to be beat up by this," Boebert said. "I don't believe there was disrespect. I believe things were taken out of context," Boebert countered. "It's been reported that I flipped someone off and I did not. So I think it's been mischaracterized."