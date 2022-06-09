Lauren Alaina splashed into country fame when, at the age of 16, she became the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol. Since then, Alaina has enjoyed a successful career with multiple No. 1 songs and singles that landed within the Top 30. She often collaborates with other artists, releasing songs with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Jon Pardi and more. Alaina has also crafted a large fan and social media following, owing to her humorous personality and 'punny' posts. The singer was also bestowed the great honor of being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family in February 2022. With her big voice, big personality and her established place in country music, Alaina is slated to have a long career. Here are 6 of her best songs so far.

6. "Georgia Peaches"

After coming in second place on American Idol and earning a record deal with Interscope, Mercury and 19 Records, Alaina released her debut album, Wildlflower, in October 2011. The project was Alaina's introduction to the country world, and it contained her second official single, "Georgia Peaches." In this flirty tune, the Georgia native sings about the allure of girls from Georgia, commenting that all the boys "want to pick the Georgia peaches." The song shows off Alaina's strong voice, which is accompanied by rock-flavored electric guitars and country elements such as banjo. The tune reached No. 28 on the charts.

5. "Road Less Traveled"

Alaina's Wildflower album introduced who she was as a teenager, but in 2015, after three years without releasing a single, Alaina entered into a new era with her Road Less Traveled album. She released the title track of the project as a single in 2016. This tune serves as an empowering anthem in which Alaina encourages listeners to be themselves and follow their own path. The tune combines country-flavored banjo with modern elements while Alaina's voice passionately belts out the positive lyrics. "Road Less Traveled" was a slam dunk for the singer, becoming her first-ever No. 1 hit on the Country Airplay charts and earning Platinum certification.

4. "Doin' Fine"

In 2017, Alaina showed a personal side to herself and her music by releasing "Doin' Fine" from her Road Less Traveled album. This tune is semi-autobiographical to Alaina, as she sings about her parents divorce and the personal struggle and soul searching she went through in the aftermath. The song goes beyond Alaina's story, however, and serves as an example of how one can overcome struggles and come out happy on the other side. "Doin' Fine" landed within the Top 30 on the charts, peaking at No. 27.

3. "Getting Good"

Alaina continued the theme of encouraging songs with the 2019 release of "Getting Good" from her EP of the same name. In this tune, Alaina sings about the importance of being content with where one is in his or her life. She goes through various scenarios that would bring someone happiness, such as a new job, money or a new car, but in the end, she realizes that the true key to happiness is being happy with the present. As she sings in the chorus, "Once I learn to grow right where I'm planted / Maybe that's when life starts getting good." Alaina released a duet version of the song with Trisha Yearwood, which appears on her Sitting Pretty on Top of the World album. The tune peaked at No. 29 on the charts.

2. "What Ifs"

Alaina earned herself a true country mega-hit when she partnered with Kane Brown on his 2017 single, "What Ifs," from his self-titled album. In this upbeat country tune, high school choir friends Alaina and Brown play the parts of two potential lovers wondering about the status of their relationship. They bring up various scenarios and fears throughout the song, realizing that their relationship may not work out, but at the same time, they also realize that it may work out, and they don't want to miss out on something wonderful because of fear. The song features high-flying vocals from both Brown and Alaina, and it became a multi-week No.1. The tune has also been certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA.

1. "Getting Over Him"

Alaina brought the sass in her 2021 single, "Getting Over Him." She teamed up with fellow country singer Jon Pardi for the tune, in which she sings about finding a rebound man after going through a break up. Pardi joins in the second verse, playing the part of the willing rebound guy who wants to help Alaina get over her ex-love. The tune finds the two acutely aware that this fling is strictly for the use of getting over her ex, and they're both at peace with that fact. "Getting Over Him" landed at No. 29 on the charts.

