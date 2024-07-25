Lauren Alaina Cancels Shows Following Heartbreaking Personal Tragedy

Lauren Alaina made the tough decision to cancel a few of her upcoming shows. Included are the appearances she was set to make on Jason Aldean's tour. Additionally, she will no longer be attending a festival in North Carolina. The reason for her cancellations has to do with the sudden passing of her father. The singer spoke to her fans on Instagram about the tragic loss.

"We lost my daddy last night, and I really don't have words yet," the post begins. "I want to let y'all know that I'm not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family. Thank you for your prayers and understanding."

The cause of J.J. Suddeth's death is currently unknown. However, Alaina had been open about her father's struggles in the past. In an interview with Parade, Alaina discussed the challenges her family had to overcome.

"My dad is a recovering alcoholic and when my mom asked for a divorce, he checked himself into rehab. They didn't end up working it out, which is unfortunate, but it's a blessing in disguise because my dad is sober and happy and a great man now and has grown so much because Mom asked for that divorce."

Lauren Alaina Had To Cancel Her Shows Due To Family Tragedy

A little over a month before Suddeth's passing, Alaina honored him at her wedding for Father's Day. "Happy Fathers Day to 'my old man' with a heart the size of Texas!! I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin'. Love, your turd," her Instagram post reads. Many fans flocked to offer their condolences and support.

"We are so very sorry for your loss! Your Opry family is sending you lots of love and comfort to you and yours," the official Opry page stated.

"Ohh my heart breaks for you. Losing your parents if one of life's hardest losses. Sending so much love and peace your way. Take your time," said a fan. Hopefully, Alaina will be given the proper space and grace to heal following her devastating loss.