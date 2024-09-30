Man Spent $800 Million On Two Papa John's Pizzas - Here's How

Right now, you are probably thinking this guy must have bought two pizzas with gold-plated, diamond-studded pepperoni on them! That isn't what happened, though. The real story of how this occurred is a lot more bizarre. Per Unilad, a chap named Laszo Hanyecz merely offered 10,000 bitcoins via Bitcoin Forum for two pizzas back in 2010.

He was pretty specific about what he wanted. "Like maybe two large ones so I have some left over for the next day. I like having left over pizza to nibble on later."

Laszo's Precise Instructions About What He Wanted To Eat

He Knew What He Did - And Did Not - Like On His Pizzas

Laszo added, "You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery place, but what I'm aiming for is getting food delivered in exchange for bitcoins where I don't have to order or prepare it myself, kind of like ordering a 'breakfast platter' at a hotel or something, they just bring you something to eat and you're happy!"

He was very particular about what could go on his pricey pies - mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, sausage, pepperoni, or peppers. Laszo gave a thumbs-down to "weird fish topping or anything like that."

Okay, got your order, mister! But what went went on after that? We'll find out!

Laszo's 10,000 Bitcoins Would Ultimately Be Worth An Eye-Popping $800 Million!

He Was Interviewed On '60 Minutes' By Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper was agog with amazement upon hearing this story. He said to Laszo, "You spent about $800 million on pizza?"

He coolly replied, "Well, if you look at today's exchange rate."

Cooper, ever the incisive interviewer, asked Laszo a key question that might have made anyone squirm in their seat: "Are there nights you wake up where you think, 'I could have had $800 million... if I hadn't bought those pizzas?'"

"I think thinking like that is... Not really good for me." he answered.

If it is any tiny consolation to Laszo, his stash of bitcoins would be worth a wee bit less now - $636,113,721.89!

Hope he enjoyed his two pizzas!