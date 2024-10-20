Las Vegas Woman Thought Her Husband Was Killed In Hit And Run, Only To Learn He's Alive At Nearby Hospital

A Las Vegas woman was left grieving for a day about the death of her husband. She was planning a life for herself and her kids without him when it was revealed the husband was still alive.

Esther Acosta had been told by Las Vegas Police that her husband, Brandon Green, had succumbed to his wounds after a car accident. However, the Las Vegas Police later released that the Clark County Coroner's Office had mistakenly identified a dead body. The husband was still in hospital.

Green was struck in a hit-and-run and rushed to a trauma center to be treated. Two days later, the police announced his death on September 15. He suffered with brain bleeding, blood clots and fractures.

"It's like I had been hit, you know like I was just in complete shock. It was unbelievable. I just couldn't believe it," Acosta told News8.

Just a day later, the correction was released.

"How can someone mistakenly be dead? Did my husband's heart stop?" Esther said.

Las Vegas Man Mistakenly Announced Dead

The press release from the police said, "Mr. Green has not succumbed to his injuries and is still receiving medical treatment at UMC [University Medical Center]. He remains in critical condition."

An online fundraiser was set up for Green's hospital stay. On October 16, an update announced that Green was released after a month of intensive care. He must remain in hospital for at least another three months, however.

Acosta and her two kids visit him in hospital every day.

The man who hit Green fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended. A vehicle has been identified, but no license plate nor suspect have been found out. They're still actively investigating the case. The vehicle is a white Acura TSX, from 2011-2014, with damage to the windshield, grill, and bumper.

Acosta said, "you should be frightened with living knowing you did that for the rest of your life and not saying anything, you should be frightened about that, not about the consequences. The consequences are the least of it."