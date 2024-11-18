Las Vegas Woman Found Dead In Freezer After Calling 911 On Accused Killer

Monique Gilbertson, 58, was found dead inside a freezer in her home in Las Vegas on November 6, following a wellness check requested by one of the property's employees. Reportedly, Gilbertson had called 911 weeks before her tragic death to report issues with her roommate, Daniel Roush. Police arrested Roush and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to 8 News Now, Gilbertson and Roush met at a store, with Gilberston inviting Roush to live with her at her home near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas. While both got along, Gilbertson was displeased with Roush's lack of cleanliness, according to court documents. On October 22, Gilbertson had enough and kicked Roush out of her house and changed the locks.

A property employee was unable to communicate with Gilbertson, as they normally would. Reportedly, the communication stopped the very same day Gilbertson kicked Roush out of the house. Said employee requested a wellness check, calling 911.

"She called you guys about two weeks ago," the employee told the 911 dispatcher. "She had a roommate issue, and she called because in her roommate's stuff, she had found a gun, but I don't know how far she got with that phone call." The employee then told the dispatcher that Gilbertson was going to throw Roush's things in the trash if she couldn't get a hold of the authorities.

Body Found, Suspect Arrested

Police arrived at the house and discovered Gilbertson's body inside a freezer. Roush and a woman were at the house at the time, with Roush asking police if they had a warrant to "look at the freezer," according to court documents. Roush later told police that he found Gilbertson's body in a dining room chair and decided to "put her in the icebox." Moreover, she said that Monique Gilbertson probably died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose after purchasing the drugs from him.

The employee who called 911 does not believe Gilbertson used any drugs and no one knows exactly how Roush was able to enter the house after Gilbertson changed the locks. Police arrested Roush and charged him with second-degree murder. For the time being, authorities are yet to determine the cause and manner of Monique Gilbertson's death.