Language!: Tom Hanks Gets NSFW Defending His Films From Critics

There is no denying the monumental career of Tom Hanks. He has starred in everything from harrowing war movies to family-friendly jaunts. So, when he gets a little blue in the language defending himself from film critics, you know Hanks is serious.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Hanks speaks up about his career in film, especially on how he has dealt with critics. As a man who has starred in and directed many films throughout his life, he is no stranger to them.

He speaks on how he remembers the markers of film success, back in the day. He lays out the steps to Conan, explaining "First of all, do you love it or not? That's the first thing. Yes, okay, you have crossed the Rubicon, right? The next Rubicon you cross is when the movie is completely done a year and a half later, and you see it for the first time, and you might like it. It doesn't matter if it works or not, you look at it and say, 'Hey, I think we acquitted ourselves pretty good.' That's Rubicon No. 2."

However, Tom gets a little NSFW when he talks about the third marker for success. Hanks clearly isn't the biggest fan of film critics as it stands. "Let me tell you something about these c-suckers who write about movies," he passionately begins.

He speaks about the final maker as the professional ratings. "Then the critics weigh in, that's Rubicon No. 3, and that's always up down. 'We hate it, we like it. This is the worst thing. That's when you ask the wife, 'Hey, honey, could you take the revolver out of the glove box and hide it somewhere," I think shooting the critics may be a little far from Hanks, but you never know.

Hanks Has Had His Ups And Downs With Critics

With a career as long as Tom Hanks has been, there are going to be some great movies and some absolute stinkers. He has had his fair share of both, with even one of his own being rather badly received when it first came out.

Tom Hanks's directorial debut was not much of a hit with the critics when it was first released. But, since then it has become somewhat of a classic and well-loved by fans. Hanks mentions that the critic that originally panned it came back to review it 20 years later, showering it with praise.

It must be an interesting relationship Hanks has with film critics. Of course, the bigger thing to do is to rise above, but it isn't always that easy. Critics can often decide the fate of the film, turning enough people away from watching it to turn it into a flop. His career, although prestigious and renowned, has always, in some part, been at their mercy. So much so that he will get a little NSFW and threaten to kill the c--ksuckers!