Laken Riley Murderer Jose Ibarra Found Guilty, Sentenced To Life In Prison

The court has found Jose Ibarra guilty for murdering Laken Riley. A judge handed down the harshest sentence possible, sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge H. Patrick Haggard found Ibarra guilty on all 10 counts. Ibarra stared down at the floor as the judge sentenced him for murder as well as kidnapping, aggravated assault with intent to rape, obstruction of a 911 call, tampering with evidence and "Peeping Tom."

In total, the judge sentenced Ibarra to two life sentences plus also 27 years. Prosecutor Sheila Ross asked for the maximum sentence, also saying Riley's sister should never have to worry about Ibarra again.

"No matter what your sentence is today, and it will be litigated from here to 40 years from now, there is at least one person in this courtroom who will inherit it — and that is Lauren Phillips," Ross said.

"She's growing up without her sister. She's going to have to deal with elderly parents alone. Her children won't have an aunt. She is an only child. And she should not have to worry 30 years from now, 40 years from now, if he [Ibarra] comes up for parole, should he might get out," Ross argued.

"She should never have to worry about that. And your sentence can ensure that she will not have to worry about that," Ross told the judge.

Laken Riley Murderer Sentenced

Meanwhile, Carrie Howell, a longtime friend of Laken Riley's mother and stepfather, also spoke out about the sentencing. Howell called the murder of Riley an unwaking nightmare.

"On the morning of February 22, 2024, our lives were forever changed in a way none of us could have ever imagined," Howell also told a judge.

"The moment I got the call from my husband that Laken had not returned home from her morning run — that no one could get her on the phone and she was missing — I knew in my heart something horrific had happened to her," Howell said.

Meanwhile, President-Elect Donald Trump acknowledged the verdict, saying that justice had prevailed in the case of Laken Riley.

"JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY! The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes. Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever. Hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice. And to ensure that other families don't have to go through what they have," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you. It is time to secure our Border. And remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!"