Lainey Wilson's Hometown Is Going To Honor Her In A Big Way

It's safe to say that Lainey Wilson's hometown is extremely proud of the singer and her success. In fact, they're honoring the singer in a big way. Wilson's hometown of Baskin, Louisiana is naming a highway after her or at least part of one. Part of the Louisiana Highway 15 in Franklin Parish will become the Lainey Wilson Highway.

Mayor George Curtis made the announcement on social media. The section runs ns all the way down to the northern parish line of Franklin. Curtis explained why the hometown decided to honor Wilson.

"This is just out of respect for Lainey. She's just so big in country music, she loves her hometown. We are super blessed. She just represents us so well," he shared. "This is something that's needed to be done for a very long time. Mr. Bill actually took action to put it into force with help from the representatives and the senator. So I'm just super thankful for Mr. Bill to step up and take the bull by the horns and get the job done."

Lainey Wilson Honored

"I'm a young mayor and these kinds of things take time," he added. He said the process was started in March "We are super proud of her. We love to acknowledge Lainey and I'm just glad that this has finally moved forward and we're just waiting on the sign placements." According to Curtis, the town will also install six signs recognizing Wilson and her success.

He said, "I believe that the senators and representative reached out to her family, just out of respect. We try to respect them as much as possible because we are in a small town, so they are very aware and they will also be invited to all ceremonies."

Meanwhile, Wilson has always spoken positively about her home town.

"I went from being in raised in Baskin. And being raised by Baskin and the people of Baskin to where I am right now. Because it's just what I saw. You get up and you do what you love. And you do it for your family and just don't stop," she said on TODAY's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "It's good people. And I think when you grow up in a place like that, you understand the importance of community."