Lainey Wilson Wanted To Fight Radio DJ After He Rudely Told Her She Was No Good

Lainey Wilson currently sits as one of the top artists in the country music world. Her new album Whirlwind continues to impress listeners across the country, she rakes in countless awards. Moreover, the legends in the industry give her the ultimate cosign as the next big country star. Frankly, it's hard to imagine a time where she wasn't reigning towards towards the top of Nashville. However, she always reminds people, it wasn't always sunny. Sometimes, the disrespect almost spirals into full blown fights.

Back in 2022, Lainey Wilson appears on country legend Tracy Lawrence's TL's Road House podcast. There, she recalls going to a radio station early in her career to try and make an impact with her music. However, it certainly doesn't go the way she plans when the DJ essentially gives Wilson the cold shoulder. At that point, she's looking for a fight.

Lainey Wilson Almost Squares Up When DJ Says She Isn't Any Good

Apparently, this guy leaves Lainey hanging with her guitar for 45 minutes. Once he appears out of the ether, he arrogantly dismisses the idea that she would play for him. It gets uncomfortable real quick. "Then we go up to his room and he said, 'You should've just left your guitar in the car. I don't want you to play for me.' And I'm like, 'I'm gonna fight this man at some point. We gonna fight, we gonna wad up,' she recalls.

Then, the DJ plays one of her songs a couple of times through his old, dusty computer speakers. Afterwards, he essentially dismisses Wilson, insinuating she'll never make it in Nashville. "He listens to it twice, and then he leans up out of his, you know, big 'ol relaxing looking chair, he said 'Lainey, you're just not good,'" she says. "I knew you would be shocked! And he said, 'I hope you don't get real upset when you leave here and start crying and stuff.' That's what he told me."

However, Lainey doesn't get in her feelings too much. Rather, she takes it on the chin and insists that he will eat his words. "And then I leaned across his desk and I said, 'So and so, out of the 10 years I've been in Nashville, you telling me that ain't sh*t. Period. If anything, it just makes me want it that much worse,'" she emphasizes.

I'm sure that radio DJ feels real dumb right about now.