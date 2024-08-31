Lainey Wilson Teases Her New Album Being on 'Yellowstone'

I can't think of many better ways to promote a new album than to have it play on a hit TV show. For Lainey Wilson, it's a no brainer really. Yellowstone is one of the biggest shows on television so there's plenty of eyes. Additionally, she bypasses the soundtrack system and everything routes back to her new album Whirlwind. Why wouldn't she try and squeeze in her music on the smash Paramount series? Lord knows, Wilson's certainly trying.

Recently, Lainey speaks with radio show host Ashley Morrison on iHeart Country/US 103.5. There, she explains that she's yet to film any of her parts for the next season of the show. Still, she remains eager to begin her scenes and try more acting in the future. "Yes, we actually haven't filmed just yet, but hopefully we will be filming here soon," Wilson says. "And I don't have the script or anything just yet, but I'm down to keep acting. I mean, it's another way for me to be creative and it's fun."

Lainey Wilson Jokes That You Might Hear The Whole Whirlwind Album on Yellowstone

Of course, Lainey quips that she's trying to push her record Whirlwind as much as humanly possible and Sheridan and the crew. I mean, she doesn't play a musician on the show for no reason. Why wouldn't she? "You know, I pitched the whole record, just hoping they would put all of them in there, so we'll see what happens," she laughs. "No, I think it kind just depends on, you know, what they're wanting the character to say. And me and Abby, the character, we really do have a lot on in common so it'll be interesting to see which ones they choose."

For what it's worth, a few of those songs on Whirlwind fit on the show like a glove. It's just a matter of which one they want to choose for Lainey. We'll have to see later this fall.