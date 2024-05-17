Lainey Wilson Talks 'Yellowstone' Season Five And How Farmers Inspired Her Work Ethic

Amidst the dizzying whirlwind of her music career, it's surprising to see Lainey Wilson still pursue acting.

On the red carpet of the ACM Awards, Wilson spoke with Entertainment Tonight to update all the Yellowstone fanatics. She kept it honest, she's still in the dark about what's next for the show. "I literally still do not know, but I'm waiting on the call," she shrugs.

She does seem certain that her character still has plenty to give. She expresses how surprised she would be if her character doesn't make an appearance. "I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," she says. "And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go — I'll be shocked. So, we'll see what happens."

Ultimately, it's not a matter of 'if' she can do it. Wilson is more than ready to reprise her role. "I'm ready for it, I'll tell you that," she declares. "I'm waiting to see what's happening. I told Taylor Sheridan, 'You give me the call and I'll be there.'"

Lainey Wilson Talks About Her Work Ethic

Later on in the red carpet affair, Wilson spoke with Fox News to detail where her hustle comes from. She jests that if you take issue with seeing her everywhere, it's all her parents' fault. "Yes, my parents are, they're the ones to blame. They're the ones to blame for all of this," Wilson laughs. "They have truly supported me from the beginning."

The way she sees it, it all stems from farm work. "I truly do think it is from being from a long line of farmers. I mean, on my mom's side and my daddy's side," the Yellowstone star explains. "They rolled their sleeves up. They got to work every single day and had good years and bad years, but at the end of the day, they loved it."

Wilson continues, arguing that it's not just working hard for the sake of it. It's all in service to something bigger than herself. "So that meant that they got up and they did it again, and they'd fall down and they'd do it again," she adds. "They just had no other option and my daddy has always tried to remind me that he worked really hard, but he's not just working hard for himself. He's working hard for me and my sister and my mama and my sister's kids and one day my kids."