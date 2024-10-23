Lainey Wilson Has Emotional Moment After Spotting 'We Survived Hurricane Helene' Sign At Concert

Hurricanes Helene and Milton left a trail of historic destruction and turmoil in their wake. People in the Southeast coped with widespread power outages, roads clogged with debris, massive flooding, and other severe hardships. The rebuilding process will be challenging. That is why many country music singers feel deeply moved by the plight of residents in several states in the region. For example, Lainey Wilson recently had an visibly emotional reaction when she glimpsed a "We Survived Hurricane Helene" sign in the audience at one of her concerts.

Lainey Wilson Felt Terrible For Those Impacted By Helene's Wrath

Her Tears Began To Flow

Per Whiskey Riff, Lainey Wilson had a concert in Georgia over the weekend on her Country's Cool Again tour. She seemed highly empathetic when she saw the sign held up by an audience member who made it through Hurricane Helene.

Wilson spoke to the crowd straight from her heart. "We all know that North Carolina and a lot of other states have been through a lot, parts of Georgia in the past few weeks... man, I'm getting emotional. But I just wanna say, tonight, a lot of y'all are probably dealing with heartbreak for your friends and family, and my heart is with y'all, my crews heart is with y'all."

Wilson's Sincerity Was Truly Obvious And Genuine

She spoke with piety and even a tinge of self-deprecating humor. Wilson continued, "We're gonna lay it at His feet tonight... I'm so thankful that y'all are here tonight, and that you chose to come here, so this show is for y'all. Man, I got snot dropping out of my nose. Put that on TikTok."

It must have looked like she needed a few tissues to mop up her tears. "Somebody just said in my ear, 'Lainey, do you need tissues?' I'm just gonna sit down right here for a second."

The Fan Who Held Up The Helene Sign Was Thrilled That Lainey Wilson Saw It

It Meant A Lot To Her For Wilson To Care So Much

The fan, whose name is reportedly Maddy, created a TikTok video about the special moment at Wilson's concert. She said she was "speechless" at the country music star's kindness and real compassion for the survivors of Helene.

Wilson was given a Hills To Hollers shirt "that's part of a fundraising effort," per the outlet.

Lainey Wilson has a huge voice and a caring heart.