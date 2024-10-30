Lainey Wilson Singing With Two Time Cancer Survivor Is The Most Heartwarming Thing I Saw Today

I've only just recovered from the last time Lainey Wilson did something adorable on stage, and now I'm hit with this?

Videos by Wide Open Country

Lainey is still on her Country's Cool Again tour, and she's had quite the habit of interacting with audience members. Inviting little girls on stage to interact and sing is a staple of her shows, although this time may be one of the most heartwarming.

On stage, Lainey invited a girl up who was holding a sign. It was a to-do list with four entries. To beat cancer, to beat cancer again, to meet Lainey, and to sing with her. Lainey asks the girl to show her sign to the audience when on stage and lists them off one by one, exclaiming "She did!" after each point.

When she gets to the final point, however, Lainey says, "Sing with Lainey; she's about to do it y'all." The pair then sing together, although the girl is visibly nervous (and happy to be there).

Lainey Sings With Girl Who Beat Cancer Twice

The country star walks the girl to the front of the stage, leans down, and starts to sing Miranda Lambert's "Kerosene."

Initially, it's Lainey who's mostly singing to the girl as she stands there nervous in front of the crowd. The song itself is before her time, so it's likely she didn't know all the lyrics. Confidence builds, however, as she bops her knees and smiles.

The girl does begin to sing along, and for a brief moment, they're a duet. They then dance together for a moment and finally go in for a big hug as the audience cheers. She looks over the moon.

Although we can't quite catch the name of the girl, we do know how much she's been through. To survive cancer twice is a huge ordeal that would have taken so much from her. It's delightful to see her enjoying herself and singing with one of the biggest music stars.

Lainey is always proving to her fans that they mean the world to her, and I'm sure the young girl won't be forgetting this moment any time soon.