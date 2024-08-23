Lainey Wilson Says At Her Lowest Moment She Showered With Water Hose Before Getting Famous

Lainey Wilson may be a star today but that wasn't always the case. The country singer reflected on one of her lowest moments on her rise to stardom. She said at one point she was showering with a water hose and living in a camper in her mentor's parking lot.

"I feel a sense of hopefulness standing here, but I also feel a little sadness," she told Good Morning America. "There were a lot of dark days for me. I was very lonely. I didn't know hardly anybody in town."

Wilson said she struggled with the winters when she arrived in Nashville.

"The winters were cold. I had to sleep in three or four jackets, three pairs of socks just to stay warm," Wilson explained. "When I look back, honestly, If I had known it was going to be this hard, I don't know if I would go and do it again. And that sounds crazy, but it has been hard, but this is my only option."

Lainey Wilson Talks Hardships

However, Wilson said her lowest moment came when her shower broke and also when her propane in her camper ran out. To make matters worse, her camper started flooding. "I remember I was sitting there showering and it was ankle-deep water, my propane was running out, so the water was cold. My shower head fell off, so I'm showering with a water hose," she said. "I'm like, 'You know what? This is some s—-, but whatever.'"

Wilson also said that she dealt with a lot of rejection throughout her career. Fortunately, her stubbornness finally started to pay off.

"I think a lot of the rejection really just kind of made me want it that much more. I am hardheaded. I really am, and if you could sit down and talk to my parents, you would realize why I am the way that I am," Wilson said. "Both of them, when they have their mind made up, that's it. And I've had my mind made up from the very beginning that I was going to do this."

She also added, ""I think it's really just a part of my story. And I think the Lord kind of wanted me to live a little bit more life, so I could have more stories to tell, so I could relate to more people," she said. "That's what it's about when you kind of zoom out and you think about all of this. It's important to remember and realize, why are we doing this? And what are we doing this for?