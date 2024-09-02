Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She'll Always Wear Bell-Bottoms

You're never going to catch Lainey Wilson in a pair of skinny jeans. Bell-bottom pants have become synonymous with the country artist as a part of her branding and her identity as a woman. Moreover, she wants to emphasize that this isn't just a gimmick to her. She really lives this bell-bottom country lifestyle.

Recently, Lainey Wilson sits down with PEOPLE to discuss her jewelry collaboration with Kendra Scott. There, she recalls her first time wearing bell-bottoms as a child. Then, fate seemingly brings them together again in 2011.

Wilson realizes she needs some sort of distinctive identity to truly make it within Nashville. Parsing through her closet, the bell-bottoms appear once more. Ever since, they've become a part of her wardrobe permanently. "A few years in [to her music career], I realized pretty quickly that as a decent female singer-songwriter, that's not enough. I needed to do something that made me stand out and stand apart," Lainey emphasizes.

Lainey Wilson Explains Why She'll Never Drop Bell-Bottoms From Her Wardrobe

Nowadays, you can see Lainey bring out the bell-bottoms for any occasion and any style. The style isn't just jeans either. Rhinestones, tailored suits, leather pants, you name it, she's likely customized it accordingly. Ultimately, it's a matter of confidence in her identity and her taste. Evidently, she doesn't seem to struggle with this. However, there are times Wilson second guessed it. "There were times where people looked at me crazy, thinking, 'What in the world are you doing? Looks like you stepped out of the '70s.' But I just kept doing it because I believed in it," Lainey explains. "I believed that eventually if you throw something against the wall long enough that it will stick."

Lainey leaves the door open for her to try anything now. However, she does shut the door on one piece of clothing in particular. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to say that I'm not going to wear anything, because who knows? A lot of people have never seen me in a dress. You ain't going to see me in skinny jeans," Wilson quips.