Lainey Wilson Reveals Who Should Win The CMA Entertainer of The Year

It's very easy to bet on yourself when it comes to awards ceremonies. If you don't believe you're worthy of these accolades, nobody else will either. For Lainey Wilson, she does not lack the confidence to believe she should win Entertainer of The Year at this year's CMA Awards. However, she also doesn't hesitate to shout out her contemporaries battling it out with her.

Recently, Lainey sits down with Evan Paul of Taste of Country Nights amidst nominations coming out for this year's CMA Awards. Currently, she's the reigning and defending winner of the Entertainer of the Year award. Now, she faces some heavy hitters within the country music industry once again. Obviously, she intends on rooting for herself to win primarily. "I've worked my butt of this year to prove to the folks that thought I didn't deserve Entertainer of the Year, to show them why the people in this town chose me," Wilson emphasizes.

Lainey Wilson Faces Stiff Competition to Win CMA Entertainer of The Year Again

Still, she understands how important it would be for someone else to win. Lainey goes up against Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs when it comes time in November for the awards. She feels as if any one of them are viable enough to win it, even if it's not her time. "So, if it don't happen, that's alright. There's so many people in this town that deserve to win all of these awards who have never even been nominated," Wilson says.

If it's not Lainey, then who should win it? Admittedly, it's hard to keep her at just one person. She names Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen in particular though as deserving nominees. Moreover, she also gives a huge shoutout to Miranda Lambert. Unfortunately, she didn't make the cut this year. Regardless, she just wants more female artists to thrive within these awards shows.